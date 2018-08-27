HALTOM CITY, Texas — A 33-year-old woman was fatally shot in the head Saturday after a road rage argument broke out between the driver of her car and a passenger in an SUV, Haltom City police said in a statement released Monday morning.

Lyneshia Marie McCuin, a passenger inside the SUV, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Authorities were called to the shooting at about 4 p.m. Saturday in the 4600 block of Roxie Street. Upon their arrival, they discovered a passenger in a Fiat, Claudia Sanchez, with a gunshot wound to the head. She was transported to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead the following day.

Police said witnesses told investigators that it all started with a road rage incident that ended in a shooting in the 4500 block of Hunter Street. The argument started between the driver of the Fiat, who police haven't identified, and McCuin. At one point, police said, the driver of the Fiat threw a metal object, which may have been a lug nut, at McCuin, who then retrieved a gun from the SUV and fired into the Fiat, hitting Sanchez in the head.

The driver of the Fiat left the scene and called police to the area where Sanchez was found fatally wounded.

Police said McCuin will likely be charged with manslaughter following the death of Sanchez.

