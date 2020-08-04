DALLAS — A woman died after she was shot during a domestic incident early Wednesday morning and her car crashed, police told WFAA.

Shortly after 2 a.m. police responded to the 1600 block of Robert B. Cullum Boulevard to find the woman's car had crashed into a tree. She had multiple bullet wounds, according to police.

Officials said she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said they do not yet know what led up to the shooting, but believe it was the result of a domestic incident

Police say it is unknown if the victim was in the car by herself at the time of the crash.

