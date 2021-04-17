x
Police: Man, 24, arrested in woman's shooting death at Super 7 Inn in Dallas

The shooting occurred around 12:15 a.m. Saturday at the Super 7 Inn near 9626 C F Hawn Freeway. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.
Dallas police respond to a deadly shooting Saturday morning at Super 7 Inn near 9626 C F Hawn Freeway.

DALLAS — Dallas police have arrested a 24-year-old man who they said shot and killed a woman at a Super 7 Inn Saturday morning. 

The shooting occurred around 12:15 a.m. at the Super 7 Inn near 9626 C F Hawn Freeway. Dallas-Fire Rescue pronounced the woman dead the scene. Her name has not been released at this time. 

Dallas police homicide detectives interviewed the suspect and arrested him. He will be booked into the Dallas County Jail on a murder charge, officials said. 

Authorities said the suspect was dating the woman he's accused of killing. His name has not been released by officials. 

