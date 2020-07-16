Woman intentionally set house fire that killed 73-year-old man, arson investigators say

There were six other adults inside the home that were able to escape, Fort Worth officials say.

A woman has been arrested after arson investigators say she intentionally set a house fire that killed a 73-year-old man.

Latisha Renee Davis, 22, faces charges of arson of habitation and murder in connection with the incident, according to Fort Worth Fire Department officials.

The fire occurred around 5 a.m. Sunday near the 3200 block of Knox Street.

Crews say when they were dispatched to the fire, they were also alerted to the possibility of someone trapped inside the home.

When firefighters arrived at the house, they saw heavy flames coming from the one-story structure.

According to fire officials, it took firefighters about eight minutes to search the home and bring out the man's body. That's when paramedics assessed the victim and began CPR.

Sammie Lee Brown, 73, was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, officials say.

Fire officials say it took 24 firefighters about 30 minutes to contain the blaze.

There were six other adults inside and asleep when the fire started but they were able to escape because a person smelled smoke and alerted others to get out, according to authorities.

"I ask our firefighters to risk a lot when there is a possibility to save a lot," Chief Jim Davis said. "We train for this exact scenario on a regular basis. Unfortunately, the outcome is not what we had hoped for and our thoughts and prayers continue to be with the family and friends affected by this tragedy."

Arson investigators were also called to the scene and determined the fire intentionally set. They said it met the criminal elements for arson.

It is unclear at this time if Davis knew any of the victims who were inside the house when she allegedly started the fire.

She was arrested on Wednesday and transported to the Fort Worth jail in lieu of $250,000 bail, officials say.