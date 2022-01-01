Denton police asking for public’s help after woman injured in hit-and-run

The woman and a friend were on the shoulder of northbound Loop 288 changing a tire.

DENTON, Texas — A 37-year-old woman was struck by an SUV Friday morning while changing a tire, Denton police say.

Police were called to a crash at N. Loop 288 near Mingo road at 3:35 a.m. According to the investigator, the woman and a friend were on the shoulder of northbound Loop 288 changing a tire. A white SUV then struck the 37-year-old and the driver of that SUV continued to travel north, failing to stop and render aid.

The woman was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the suspect’s vehicle is described as a white SUV with a missing passenger-side mirror and housing. Authorities have not been able to determine the make and model of the vehicle.