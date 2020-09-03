A woman is expected to live after she was shot at and hit in the forearm Sunday night, Fort Worth police said.

A man in a Dodge Charger drove up to her around 9 p.m. on the 1000 block of East Berry Street and shot at her several times, according to police.

She was taken to a local hospital after the incident.

Police say they have identified the alleged shooter, but that he is still outstanding at this time.

