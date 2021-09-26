Woman in wheelchair struck by hit-and-run driver in Denton, police say

The victim was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, according to a police news release.

DENTON, Texas — A driver struck a woman in a wheelchair and drove away Saturday night in Denton, police said.

Police are still looking for the driver who struck the woman. The crash happened about 7:45 p.m. at the intersection of Brinker Road and Quail Creek Drive, near Interstate 35E and Texas 288.

The driver of a white Toyota car reportedly struck a woman who was using a wheelchair, police said.

Investigators are still working to determine the exact make and model of the vehicle, but police said the car should have damage to its front corner and a missing hubcap.