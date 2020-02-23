A 57-year-old woman was hit and killed by a car early Sunday morning, Dallas police said.

Placida Hernandez-Ramirez was hit shortly after 4:30 a.m by a 27-year-old woman who was driving in the northbound left lane on the 11800 block of North Central Expressway, according to police.

Hernandez-Ramirez was standing outside of her car's driver door at the time, police said, because her car had just been hit by a different driver beforehand.

In that earlier crash, a 28-year-old man police allege was driving under the influence of alcohol hit the back of Hernandez-Ramirez's car as she slowed down to pass a separate wreck that was blocking the right lane near the Coit Road exit.

The impact of that crash pushed her car across the main lanes of the freeway, according to police, until it came to a rest in the left and left middle lane. The man and Hernandez-Ramirez then got out of their cars to exchange information.

As Hernandez-Ramirez was standing outside her open driver's door, the 27-year-old woman collided with the same side of the car at the passenger door, police said.

Hernandez-Ramirez was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 27-year-old woman was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries and the 28-year-old man was arrested at the scene on a DWI charge.

This is a developing story and will be updated. For more breaking news coverage, download the all-new WFAA app.

More on WFAA: