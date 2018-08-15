Three people are in custody after a woman was kidnapped at gunpoint at an East Dallas Walgreen's store on Tuesday night, police said.

Concepcion Rosales-Zuniga, Vincente Parra and Celia Jaimes face aggravated kidnapping charges.

The victim – who is in her early 20s and was found safe after police arrested the suspects several blocks away – knows Rosales-Zuniga, police said.

She told police that she was at the Walgreen's at the corner of Ross Bennett Avenues when Rosales-Zuniga grabbed her in the store, brandished a gun and forced her to leave.

Rosales-Zuniga then forced her into a car, where Parra was in the driver's seat and Jaimes was in the passenger's seat, the victim told police. Rosales-Zuniga pushed the victim into the backseat, and handed the gun to Parra, who pointed the gun at the victim, according to police.

Rosales-Zuniga then slapped the victim multiple times, she told police.

Two witnesses, who were waiting on the victim to return to their car, followed the suspects' car to the Central Expressway service road and Carroll Avenue, where they flagged down officers.

The officers pulled over the suspects' car and arrested them, police said. The victim was "shaken up" but OK, police Maj. Catrina Shead said.

