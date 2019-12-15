A woman was found dead in her Farmers Branch home by police Saturday afternoon, according to officials.

Officers were responding to a welfare check around 3:45 p.m. Saturday on the 13700 block of Stardust Lane when they found her, police said.

She appeared to have been murdered.

While investigating her death, detectives said they determined Carlos Raul Larios-Trejo was a person of interest.

He turned himself in shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday, police said, for a felony warrant he had out for his arrest for allegedly tampering with physical evidence.

He is currently in the Farmers Branch Jail.

This is a developing story and will be updated. For more breaking news coverage, download the all-new WFAA app.

More on WFAA: