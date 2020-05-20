Woman found dead inside home after police rescue family members, officials say

A 27-year-old man was taken into custody by police, officials say.

DALLAS — One woman was found dead in the 6200 block of Belgrade Avenue shortly after 9 p.m. Tuesday, according to Dallas police.

Officers say they responded to a shooting call at the home, when they found four children and two adults inside of a room. Officers were able to rescue all six of those people through a window, police say.

One of the adults had appeared to have suffered a gunshot wound, officers say. That victim was transported to the hospital where his condition is unknown, according to police.

Officers say they gave verbal commands to a 27-year-old man over a loudspeaker, where he surrendered to officers and was taken into custody.

According to police, when officers made entry into the house they found a 26-year-old woman dead from a gunshot wound.

This is an ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story. Download our free WFAA app to stay up-to-date on all news stories in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.