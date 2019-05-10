DUNCANVILLE, Texas — A woman was found dead inside the Bella Ruscello Apartments and police are trying to figure out how she died.

Duncanville police say around 11:20 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to investigate a report of an unconscious person inside an apartment.

When investigators arrived, they found a woman dead in the apartment near the 250 block of E. Highway 67.

Authorities say the victim died from an apparent gunshot wound.

Investigators have not identified any potential suspects.

Detectives are interviewing family members and potential witnesses, and say the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

