An investigation is underway after a woman was found dead inside her home, Denton police say.

On Friday, March 13 at 5:13 p.m., officers responded to a welfare check at a home in the 800 block of Cross Timber Street. Officers said the caller reported that she had gone to the home to check on her mother, when she found her dead.

Denton police said the victim is believed to have been dead for several days and foul play is suspected.

As of Saturday, March 14 no arrests have been made.

Police ask if you have any information concerning this case, call Detective Bearden at 940-349-7986.

