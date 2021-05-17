28-year-old woman fatally shot by ex-boyfriend in slaying-suicide, Garland police say

The woman had called 911 to report the shooting. Police said she was "frantic." She was later pronounced dead at the scene.

GARLAND, Texas — A 36-year-old man fatally shot a 28-year-old woman Sunday night in Garland before killing himself, police said Monday.

The woman, identified by police as Keandra Long, called 911 around 9:20 p.m. She told the dispatcher she had been shot after gunfire rang out while on the phone. She was "frantic," police said.

Long had told the dispatcher her ex-boyfriend was firing shots at an apartment community on the 6300 block of Naaman Forest Boulevard. The dispatcher heard an argument between a man and Long before the call was disconnected, according to police.

Officers entered the apartment "within minutes," police said, but when they arrived, they found Long had been shot multiple times. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police found her ex-boyfriend, Mesquite resident Gregory Lowe, in the apartment, as well with what police described as a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Garland officials said officers had responded to a previous disturbance between the two people in July 2020 when they had "a verbal argument over a cell phone in which no violence occurred."

Police did not provide additional information about the July incident.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, the National Domestic Violence Hotline has resources to help. Anyone can call 1-800-SAFE (7233), chat online at thehotline.org, or text the word "START" to 1-800-SAFE (7233).