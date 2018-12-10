A 22-year-old woman died after being flung from a car during an attempt to thwart a robbery last week outside an Irving motel.

April Vera was found dead in the northbound side of Loop 12 on Oct. 2. It was later discovered that she had stayed at a Motel 6 nearby, where 23-year-old Xaziver Deshun Williams was seen on surveillance video visiting her room.

Police investigators say Williams stole a backpack from Vera’s motel room and tried to drive away. As he was leaving, though, Vera climbed onto Williams’ car.

Williams drove out of the parking lot and onto Loop 12 with Vera still on top of his car, police say. Vera ultimately fell off the car and died.

Williams was booked into the Irving Jail on a murder charge and was being held on $1 million bond.

The case was initially being investigated as a hit-and-run crash. An investigation was ongoing.

© 2018 WFAA