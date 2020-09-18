Woman detained after firing shots during a dispute, Fort Worth police say

Another woman was injured by a bullet fragment, police say.

FORT WORTH, Texas — One woman was injured and another was detained following a dispute overnight, police say.

The incident happened near Grayson and Azle avenues overnight Thursday into Friday.

Police say a woman was hit by a bullet fragment after shots were fired at the vehicle she was in.

The woman who fired the shot has been detained, officials said.

Family violence detectives were notified, according to police.