A woman was critically injured after she was shot during an apparent road rage incident in Fort Worth late Tuesday night, according to police.

Police said the incident began shortly before 11:30 p.m. as a minor accident between two cars in the 1300 block of Willow Glen Circle.

The drivers, both men, got out of their cars and began fighting, according to police. That's when one driver pulled out a gun and fired it. A woman was hit, but police are not sure if she was a passenger in either car.

The woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition, police said.

Officials say both drivers are being detained and interviewed by detectives in the ongoing investigation.

More on WFAA: