Woman caught in crossfire during gunfight in Uptown Dallas, police say

The woman was heading back to her car after getting off work when she was struck, according to police.

A woman was shot after two groups got into a gunfight Monday night in Uptown, Dallas police said.

The shooting happened shortly before 2 a.m. near Primo's on the 3300 block of McKinney Avenue.

Two groups were involved in a "disturbance" and were asked to leave the location. They did, and the incident escalated after they got outside, according to police. They began to shoot at each other and a 26-year-old woman was hit in the crossfire.

#DAYBREAK An innocent woman leaving work is shot in UPTOWN after a shooting near McKinney and Lemmon. A DPD officer drove the victim to the hospital in his squad car. Now the search is on for the gunman. pic.twitter.com/IQusUROtrQ — Mike Forbes (@mikeforbeswfaa) June 8, 2021

The woman had just gotten off work at Harris' House of Heroes and was just going to her car at the time of the shooting, police at the scene told WFAA. She was not involved with either group.

She was hit once in the chest but was stable when a Dallas police sergeant took her to a local hospital, officials said. Her car was also hit twice by the gunfire.