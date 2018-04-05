FORT WORTH – For 18 months, a young Fort Worth woman lived in fear.

"I was always kind of afraid he would come back and try to find me," said the woman, who asked WFAA not to identify her. "You have bad days where all you can do is think about it."

Her fear stemmed from knowing that her suspected attacker, 30-year-old Jose Galindo Mendoza, was still out there.

"I know what he's capable of, and it's not good," she said.

Fort Worth Police say Mendoza is the person seen on home surveillance video breaking into the young woman's north Fort Worth home as she slept in October of 2016. The television show "A Stranger in my Home" was playing as he entered.

"I woke up to him putting his hand over my mouth and nose and strangling me," she told WFAA after the attack.

She said he was telling her to take her clothes off. As she started to, she saw an out: an open window. She tried to jump out of the window and screamed to get the attention of neighbors. Her screams scared the suspect off.

"It was either do or die," she said.

But after that, police said Mendoza disappeared. They told WFAA they believed he'd fled to Mexico.

"I assumed they were never going to find him," she said. "I assumed it was a dead end, basically."

But Monday, news came that she never thought she'd hear: Mendoza was in the custody of U.S. Marshals at the border.

"It was just mind-blowing," the young woman said. "So joyful. That's probably one of the craziest moments of my whole life."

The attack has changed her, she said. She's now armed all the time. She said she's braver, too.

She said she doesn’t feel like she has to constantly look over her shoulder anymore. “And that's a great feeling,” she said.

Knowing the man accused of attacking her won't hurt anyone else? She says that's a great feeling, too.

Fort Worth Police say Mendoza is charged with burglary of habitation with intent to commit sexual assault.

