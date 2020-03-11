Woman assaulted, kidnapped by man she was dating, police say

Police said 30-year old Joseph Lee assaulted and kidnapped 22-year old Isela Ivanhovva Martinez-Rico during the disturbance at the home.

The Texas Department of Public Safety issued a Coordinated Law Enforcement Adult Rescue (CLEAR) Alert for a woman who was kidnapped in Arlington Monday night.

The Arlington Police Department responded to a disturbance shortly before 6:30 p.m. in the 1800 block of Woodbridge Drive in West Arlington Monday night.

Police said 30-year old Joseph Lee assaulted and kidnapped 22-year old Isela Ivanhovva Martinez-Rico during the disturbance at the home.

They believe the two are dating and think Martinez-Rico may be in danger.

Detectives think the two are in a white 2014 Dodge Charger with Texas license plate JYB-2816.