A 25-year-old woman has been arrested on a charge of driving while intoxicated after a fatal crash early Wednesday.

Marissa Mary Guadalupe Pecina was involved in a crash around 3:44 a.m. Wednesday on State Highway 121 Business near Interstate 35E, police said.

A blue was Chevrolet Cavalier was traveling south on SH121 Business when a white GMC turned left and crashed into the Cavalier.

A female passenger was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead. The male driver remains hospitalized in serious condition, according to a Lewisville police spokesperson.

Pecina, who was driving the GMC, was taken to the hospital, treated and released.

She was booked into the Lewisville city jail after 7 a.m. Her bail has been set at $25,000.

Investigators have not determined the cause of the crash.

