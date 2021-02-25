Woman arrested in connection to shooting death of 38-year-old man at Dallas hotel, police say

Authorities said the 38-year-old man was found on the floor with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the hotel.

DALLAS — A 20-year-old woman has been arrested in connection to the killing of a man Wednesday at a Dallas hotel, police say.

Vivianna Isabel Alvarez faces a murder charge in the death of 38-year-old Jonathan Robert Wilner Wernhammer, authorities said.

Officers were called around 11:52 a.m. to a shooting at the Hilton Garden Inn located near the 1600 block of Pacific Avenue.

According to police, Wernhammer was found lying on the floor of the room with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead. It's unclear at this time if Wernhammer and Alvarez knew each other.

Alvarez remains in custody at the Dallas County Jail and a magistrate will set her bond, officials said. No other details about the shooting were released by police.