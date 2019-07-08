A drunken driver was arrested Tuesday night after she led officers on a pursuit, police say.

A White Settlement officer attempted to pull over the woman for a traffic violation, but she fled, officials said.

At one point, the woman stopped in a neighborhood and that's when the officer told her to get out of the vehicle.

The officer said the woman was belligerent and was having a hard time following his commands.

When she got out of the vehicle she was yelling profanities at police, had slurred speech and was having a hard time standing up, investigators say.

Officials say she still refused to listen to police, so an officer Tased the woman in the back.

After medical officials removed the taser probes and cleared the woman, her blood was tested for alcohol.

Police arrested the woman on a charge of driving while intoxicated and evading arresting or detention with a vehicle.

