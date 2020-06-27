Woman, 52, accused of stabbing her boyfriend to death, Dallas police say

When officers arrived at the scene, they say the victim was inside his bedroom bleeding from several stab wounds.

A 52-year-old woman has been arrested after Dallas police say she stabbed her boyfriend to death.

According to Dallas police, the stabbing occurred around 1 a.m. Saturday near the 3800 block of Wendelkin Street.

Authorities say when they arrived at the scene, the victim was inside his bedroom bleeding from several stab wounds. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released at this time, pending next of kin.

Detectives arrested 52-year-old Audrea Johnson in connection with the incident.

According to police, Johnson was dating the victim and admitted to stabbing him multiple times. She was booked into jail on a murder charge.

