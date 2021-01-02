Woman, 5-year-old girl killed in crash, 3-year-old boy injured, police say

A 28-year-old man from Fort Worth was arrested in connection to the crash, police said.

A 59-year-old woman and a 5-year-old girl were killed in a crash that also injured a 3-year-old boy Sunday afternoon, Northlake police said.

The crash happened around 3:40 p.m. on the 17000 block of Interstate 35W. It closed the highway for about 6.5 hours.

The woman and two children were in a Toyota car headed north on the inside lane, police said. An Audi passenger car also headed north in the outside lane hit the Toyota, police allege.

The impact caused the Toyota to hit a concrete barrier and then roll several times.

The woman and 5-year-old girl inside the car were dead when first responders arrived on the scene, officials said. Crews were able to extricate the 3-year-old boy from the car and he was flown to a hospital in Fort Worth for treatment.

The Audi fled the scene, but multiple witnesses called 911 to report the crash. Police said they were able to later find the alleged driver, a 28-year-old Fort Worth man.

He was arrested on three charges of failure to stop and render aid resulting in death or serious bodily injury, according to police.

He was awaiting arraignment in the Denton County jail as of Monday morning. Police have not yet released his name.