Flower Mound shooting: What we know about the officers injured, suspect who prompted standoff

Gunshots were heard and tear gas was deployed while crisis negotiators tried to get a man who officials said shot at police to surrender during a standoff.

FLOWER MOUND, Texas — What started as a welfare check call Wednesday night ended with three officers being shot and a man being taken into custody after an overnight standoff in Flower Mound.

The police officers are expected to make a full recovery, and the suspect faces multiple charges in connection with the incident, officials said.

Here's a breakdown of everything we know so far:

The initial 911 call:

Flower Mound police were called around 7 p.m. Wednesday to the 2900 block of Termaine Drive. The wife of 60-year-old Bryan Hucabee called 911 after her husband was reportedly making suicidal threats, police said.

How were the Flower Mound officers injured?

When Flower Mound police arrived at the scene they tried making contact with Hucabee, who was the only person inside the house.

Around 8:05 p.m., Hucabee started shooting at law enforcement, hitting three Flower Mound officers, officials said.

All three officers were treated and released after being shot at, officials said.

Who were the police officers involved?

The officers' names have not been released at this time. However, during a news conference Thursday morning, Police Chief Andy Kancel gave more details about how long the officers have been with the department.

The first officer's ballistic shield was hit by a bullet, which caused the glass to shatter and injure the officer. He was taken to the hospital and released Wednesday night. He has been with the police department for four years.

The second officer was hit by bullet fragments in the neck, face, and shoulder area. The officer was also taken to the hospital and released Wednesday night. This officer has been with the department for 14 years.

A third officer was shot in the chest. His ballistic plate carrier absorbed the impact of the bullet, protecting him from being hit. He was taken to the hospital out of precaution. He has been with the department for 13 years.

10-hour-long standoff in Flower Mound neighborhood

A standoff continued into the overnight hours as police tried to negotiate with Hucabee. Flower Mound police received help from the FBI, Texas Rangers, Lewisville police, the US Marshals, and other law enforcement agencies.

During the crisis negotiations, officers used a robot to check on Hucabee, but he fired shots at it, police said. Around 5:32 a.m. Thursday, FBI SWAT breached the residence and fired tear gas, police said, and that's when Hucabee surrendered peacefully.

Officials said Hucabee was not hit by gunfire during the standoff. He was taken into custody and taken to the hospital due to the deployment of tear gas.

What charges does the man face?

Officials said Hucabee faces three counts of felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection with the overnight incident. Additional charges are pending.

Flower Mound Police Sgt. Jason Rachal told WFAA that Hucabee had surrendered his guns to the Flower Mound Police Department after a previous incident in 2017.

Why did he get the guns back?

Rachal said Hucabee went through all the procedures with detectives to get the firearms back in 2019.

After the initial 2017 incident, Flower Mound police said Hucabee could not have the guns back unless he was cleared by a doctor. A doctor did clear him in 2019 and said he was mentally fit. As such, police had no legal standing to keep the weapons.

Texas has no red flag laws that would have allowed police to go to court and get a judge to determine the issue.

Was anyone else injured?

Flower Mound police said no other injuries were reported. Neighbors were forced to evacuate their homes overnight due to Hucabee firing shots at the robot, according to Kancel.