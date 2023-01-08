The man was in custody for violating a protective order against his ex-girlfriend before he escaped.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The search for a man who escaped custody in west Harris County continues as new details about his criminal history come to light.

Braden Findley, 20, managed to get away from a Harris County Sheriff's Office facility Monday afternoon. Officials said Findley slipped out of his handcuffs and ran away from a substation on Clay Road around 5 p.m.

Findley was in custody for violating a protective order against his ex-girlfriend. He faces charges ranging from aggravated assault to retaliation against his ex-girlfriend, according to court documents. Findley is also accused of threatening her with a screwdriver and threatening to kill her if she reported him.

Findley was last seen running toward a wooded area. Deputies searched through the night and we're told multiple agencies have joined the search. Authorities are using everything from a helicopter, drone, K-9 officers, and infrared cameras to look for him.

The sheriff's office said there is no threat to the public, but told residents in the area to stay inside their homes. Findley is not believed to be armed. Deputies were checking vehicles as they passed by in the area, but so far, Findley has not been found.

Anyone with information is asked to immediately call the sheriff's office at 713-221-6000.