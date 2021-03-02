Waxahachie man faces murder charge in shooting death of 38-year-old woman

Quashana Hobbs, 38, was found dead inside her apartment on Dec. 18. Carrollton police arrested Kevion Ramon Wills on Tuesday in connection with her death.

CARROLLTON, Texas — Carrollton police have made an arrest in connection with the deadly shooting of a woman in December, officials said.

Kevion Ramon Wills, 48, of Waxahachie was arrested Tuesday. He is accused of killing 38-year-old Quashana Hobbs of Carrollton, police said.

Detectives said a friend of Hobbs found her dead on Dec. 18 inside her apartment. Police said she died from a single gunshot wound.

According to investigators, Wills and Hobbs knew each other. Officials did not provide a motive in the deadly shooting.