Waxahachie man faces murder charge in shooting death of 38-year-old woman

CARROLLTON, Texas — Carrollton police have made an arrest in connection with the deadly shooting of a woman in December, officials said.
Kevion Ramon Wills, 48, of Waxahachie was arrested Tuesday. He is accused of killing 38-year-old Quashana Hobbs of Carrollton, police said.
Detectives said a friend of Hobbs found her dead on Dec. 18 inside her apartment. Police said she died from a single gunshot wound.
According to investigators, Wills and Hobbs knew each other. Officials did not provide a motive in the deadly shooting.
Wills faces a murder charge and is being held in the Carrollton City Jail in lieu of a $1 million bail, according to authorities.