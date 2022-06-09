Texas parents charged in infant daughter's death, says sheriff's office

The Ellis County Sheriff's Office said the infant was pronounced dead in March. Her parents were arrested and charged with murder on June 7.

WAXAHACHIE, Texas — Two parents have been arrested and charged with murder after their infant daughter died in March, according to the Ellis County Sheriff's Office

They say deputies were sent to a house on Lone Elm Road about reports of a child who was not breathing. When they arrived, they saw a female infant child being loaded into an ambulance and emergency medical personnel were performing CPR on her.

The child was transported to Methodist Hospital in Midlothian where she later died.

Investigators interviewed the infant's parents, identified by police as Shawn Lankford and Heather Williams.

According to the Sheriff's Office, an autopsy said the child's cause of death was due to “toxic effects of methamphetamine in an unsafe sleeping environment.”

After the autopsy results were uncovered, police issued arrest warrants for a murder charge on Lankford and Williams.

The Sheriff's Office said Lankford and Williams were arrested on Tuesday, June 7, and booked into the Wayne McCollum Detention Center in Ellis County. Their bonds have each been set at $1 million.