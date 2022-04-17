'This can't stand!' | Police chief shares video, reacts to gold medals being stolen

Do you recognize this person? The suspect can be seen breaking into Jen Lee's vehicle parked at the RIM shopping center.

SAN ANTONIO — USA Paralympian, Jen Lee, is asking for help after losing his three gold medals to a thief who swiped them from his car on Saturday night. The hockey sled champion took to Twitter to post a video of the crime caught on camera.

"Around 7:15pm today at the The Rim in San Antonio, TX my car was broken into by this guy and he took the bag containing all 3 of my Paralympic gold medals. Asking for help getting them back n getting the word out in any way possible," he posted on Twitter.

The San Antonio Police Department noticed Lee's plea and SAPD Chief William McManus replied to him on Sunday morning on Twitter saying, "So sorry that happened to you. (I'll) pass that video along to our Fusion Center and hopefully we can ID this guy. We’ll get a report made (if) you haven’t done that yet. Pls send me your phone number. My email is: William.McManus@sanantonio.gov"

Around 7:15pm today at the The Rim in San Antonio, TX my car was broken into by this guy and he took the bag containing all 3 of my Paralympic gold medals 🥇 🥇 🥇 🥺 Asking for help getting them back n getting the word out in any way possible 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/HuvwPjPxzY — Horitius Jen Lee (@LifeofaLW) April 17, 2022

A few moments later, McManus shared the video directly from his Twitter account. It shows clear video of the suspect looking around before breaking into one of the windows of Lee's car. Within seconds, the suspect, who is wearing a baseball cap and a LEVI's T-shirt and shorts, can be seen reaching into the window and taking some sort of bag out of it.

"Anyone recognize this individual? Pls let us know. I’ve sent the video to our Fusion Center. We’ll try to ID. This can’t stand!" McManus wrote on Twitter.