Police were at the scene at Virgil R. Anthony Sr. Park around 7 a.m. Tuesday.

A Watauga police officer was shot in the arm, Chief Robert Parker said Tuesday morning.

The officer was shot Monday night during a chase, according to Parker.

North Richland Hills and Haltom City police officers also responded to the incident.

Authorities have not provided any additional details.