Man's body found in Dallas creek, police say

Around 2:40 p.m. Wednesday, March 22, Dallas police officers responded to a call for service in the 2500 block of Walnut Hill Lane. When they arrived, they found a man, identified as 39-year-old Rolando Mosqueda dead in the creek.

DPD didn't release the manner in which Mosqueda died but said Mosqueda’s death is being investigated as a homicide.

The department is asking anyone with information to contact Detective David Grubbs at 214-671-3675 or email David.grubbs@dallaspolice.gov. Reference case number 048404-2023.

Crime Stoppers will also pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest and indictment for this crime and other felony offense. You can reach Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS (8477), 24 hours a day, seven days a week.