Investigators said they believe three suspects were involved in the shooting and they left the scene in a black Chrysler 300.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man was shot to death Tuesday at a gas station in east Harris County, according to investigators.

Harris County Sheriff's Office investigators said the shooting happened just before 6 p.m. at a gas station in the parking lot at Wallisville Road and Beltway 8.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted Wednesday morning that investigators learned the suspects had allegedly stolen multiple dogs from a breeder and then contacted the owners about returning the dogs for a reward.

When they met, a fight broke out between the two groups, investigators said.

Update to last night’s shooting on Wallisville: Investigators learned that unk suspects had allegedly stolen multiple dogs from a breeder/kennel and then contacted the owners about returning the dogs in exchange for a reward. A meeting was arranged and a disturbance broke out https://t.co/G5ot4Qjhof pic.twitter.com/nxHT71qacY — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) December 29, 2021

Investigators said the victim who was killed was a friend of the dog owner.

According to authorities, the shooting suspects left the scene in a black Chrysler 300, pictured in the tweet above. They believe there were at least three suspects in the car.

A friend or acquaintance of the shooting victim was detained at the scene.

Investigators are asking for the public's help finding the suspect car and identifying the suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477) or the Harris County Sheriff's Office Homicide Unit at 713-274-9100.