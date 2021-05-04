Vikings cornerback Jeff Gladney turns himself in to Dallas County jail on family violence assault charge

Police said a verbal altercation between Gladney and a 22-year-old woman escalated, and he physically assaulted her.

DALLAS — A Minnesota Vikings player turned himself into the Dallas County jail Monday after a warrant was issued for his arrest, police officials said.

Jeff Gladney, 24, physically assaulted a 22-year-old woman on Friday after a verbal disagreement escalated, according to police.

Before officers arrived, Gladney left the scene, officials said.

He faces a charge of assault, family violence.

No other details about the incident were immediately released.

Gladney, a cornerback for the Vikings, was drafted in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He started 15 games for the team last season.

He is from New Boston, Texas, and played college football at TCU in Fort Worth.