VIDEO: Surveillance camera captures moments before, after Uber driver was stabbed, had car stolen

GRAPEVINE, Texas — Newly released surveillance video provides a look at what happened in the moments before and after an Uber driver was stabbed and his car was stolen early Thursday morning.

The driver was dropping a passenger off at the AMLI Apartments around 7 a.m. in the 400 block of Dallas Road. Police say the passenger stabbed the driver multiple times, then took his car.

The driver is expected to be OK, but did suffer serious injuries, officials said.

Police have since recovered the car, but are still searching for the man suspected of assaulting the driver, who they identified as 33-year-old Cesar Soto.

The video released by police shows the driver park then seconds later stumble out of the car.

The driver realized the suspect is about to steal his car, police said. In the video, he tries to stop the car before it drove away, pulling open the driver's door, then running after it.

The video shows something flying out of the car. Police say they recovered a knife at the scene.

"The man had picked up a passenger in Lewisville and when he arrived in Grapevine, the passenger stabbed him and attacked him," said Amanda McNew of the Grapevine police.

The vehicle, which the suspect drove off in, was later found in Colleyville.

Police say nearby residents helped the driver and called 911.

At the time of the incident, officials say Soto was wearing an orange reflective vest, plaid shirt, and a hard hat. Police said he is around 5-foot-6, weighing about 180 pounds, with black and gray hair.

Police say they believe Soto is still in the North Texas area. Anyone who sees him should call 911.

There have been multiple attacks in recent months of ride share drivers in North Texas.

On April 20, a Lyft driver was shot and killed in Mesquite. Police say the passenger may have been the intended target.

An Uber Eats driver was killed in January in Haltom City while making a delivery.

And in August, a Lyft driver was robbed at gunpoint, his wallet and car stolen, according to Grapevine police.

Police said some drivers are taking extra measures to stay safe.