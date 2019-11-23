The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) Dallas Field Division is offering a $500 reward, combined with an additional $500 offered by the National Sports Shooting Foundation (NSSF), for a total reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the burglary and theft of firearms from Federal Firearms licensee (FFL) Wiley & Sons in Wills Point, Texas.

On Friday, August 30, 2019, at approximately 3:00 a.m., two subjects forced entry into FFL Wiley & Sons located in the 7000 block of Van Zandt County Road 2120. Video surveillance captured two men enter the business wearing gloves and hooded sweatshirts. Both suspects wore the hood drawn tightly to conceal their face. Each suspect maintained a gloved hand in front of their face to obscure their identities further. The men exited the business approximately one minute later carrying two rifles and one suppressor.

The suspects are described as follows:

Suspect 1 – Male of unknown age, approximately 5 feet 8 inches to 5 feet 10 inches, medium build, last seen wearing a dark-colored, hooded sweatshirt with large red lettering printed on the front, dark-colored athletic pants with white stripes on each side seam, grey or light-colored shoes with white soles, grey or light-colored gloves and a tan or light-colored backpack.

Suspect 2 – Male of unknown age, approximately 5 feet 8 inches to 5 feet 10 inches, medium build, last seen wearing a grey-colored, hooded sweatshirt, grey-colored athletic pants with a black accent on the upper half of each side seam, red-colored shoes with white soles and grey or light-colored gloves.

This reward is part of a larger national cooperative initiative between the NSSF, the trade association for the firearms industry, and ATF in which NSSF matches ATF’s reward in cases involving the theft of firearms from federally licensed firearms retailers.

Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Dallas Field Division

Anyone with information about this crime should contact the ATF Dallas Field Division at 1-469-227-4300, 1-800-ATF-TIPS (283-8477) or the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office at 1-903-567-4133 extension 473. Information can also be sent to ATFTips@atf.gov, through ATF’s website at atf.gov.

Tips can be submitted anonymously using the Reportit® app or by visiting www.reportit.com.