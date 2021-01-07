Video released: Police still searching for suspected shooter after 4-year-old shot in foot

A 4-year-old girl is among one of the victims. She was shot in the foot and had to be put in a cast.

DALLAS — Police are still searching for a suspected shooting who they say opened fire at a Dallas apartment complex and injured five people, including a 4-year-old girl. Dallas police released a surveillance video Wednesday showing a suspected shooter's vehicle.

On June 11, officers were called around 4:45 p.m. to the Creekside Villas apartments at 378 N. Jim Miller Road in Pleasant Grove regarding two groups involved in a disturbance, police said. When officers got to the scene they found four women and a child who had been shot.

Police describe the suspected shooter's vehicle as a black Kia Optima with paper dealer tags and said an unknown female was driving it. The suspected shooter is seen in the video wearing all white and shooting a handgun in the direction of the victims.

“She is having nightmares,” said the girl’s mother Roneisha Conway. “I just wish it was just me, instead of her."