The search is on for three men seen on video lighting a firework inside a fireworks warehouse and then stealing $200 worth of products during the evacuation.

HOUSTON — Authorities are hoping the public can help them identify a group of guys who were seen on video causing mayhem inside an east Houston fireworks warehouse.

It happened on July 4 around 10:30 p.m.

In the video that was released by the Harris County Fire Marshal's Office, you can see the trio park in the parking lot and enter the store.

They're seen walking around the warehouse (which is full of fireworks) for a bit and one of them, wearing a Texans jersey of #90 Jadeveon Clowney, is holding a firework in his hand. That guy then lights the firework and throws it on the ground in the middle of an aisle.

The other two suspects were nearby and saw the lit firework hit the ground. Immediately after dropping the lit firework, all three of them briskly walk to the next aisle and then exit the store along with other customers.

Some shoppers saw what was happening and tried to put the firework out by stomping on it. When that didn't work, they exited the store, too.

A man finally comes into the video with a fire extinguisher and puts out the firework. It didn't appear that any other fireworks ignited.

Officials said the trio stole $200 worth of products when they left the store during the mass evacuation.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information leading to felony charges or an arrest of the suspect(s) in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submitting tips online at www.crime-stoppers.org. All tipsters remain anonymous.