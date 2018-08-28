A Dallas criminal defense attorney joined WFAA live with his perspective as a judge read a guilty verdict for Roy Oliver, the officer on trial for murder in the shooting death of Jordan Edwards.

Oliver was found guilty of murder and not guilty of two counts of aggravated assault – something attorney Pete Schulte described as "unusual."

"The mental intent is a little bit different," he said. "With murder they have to show [a defendant] intentionally or knowingly caused the death of an individual. With aggravated assault, it's intentionally, knowingly or recklessly."

Schulte pointed to other analysis on the case that could lead to a jury finding Oliver acted recklessly when he fired a rifle into a car following a house party, killing Edwards.

"Based on my experience as a lawyer, this is probably a compromise verdict," he said.

The verdict came back about 30 minutes after the jury indicated it was divided. Jurors asked the judge what would happen if they were "split on justification."

Instead, Oliver became the first police officer in Dallas County to be convicted for murder in 45 years.

