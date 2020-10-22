Police: Motive unknown in Irving murder-suicide that left 2 women, man dead

The incident occurred Tuesday morning in a townhome at the 400 block of Renaissance Lane in Irving.

Editor's note: The video above is from Tuesday, Oct. 20.

Irving police released new details Thursday about an incident in which two women and a man were found dead inside a townhome earlier this week.

Around 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, authorities responded to the 400 block of Renaissance Lane after a woman called police asking for help.

Authorities said she was concerned about her brother who had threatened to harm himself. Officers said they arrived at the townhouse, police knocked on the front door and heard a man yell from inside the residence to call a negotiator.

The same man then fired at least one round from a handgun, police said. That's when numerous officers responded to the scene.

At that point, officers forced their way into the house and found 45-year-old Brandy Evett Olivares and 18-year-old Sicilian Italease Ire Williams who both were dead from gunshot wounds.

According to investigators, 45-year-old James Benjamin Olivares was also found inside the house dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Detectives said the motive in the murder-suicide is unknown.

During a news conference Tuesday, a spokesperson with Irving police said they have seen a rise in domestic issues during the pandemic.

"With the pandemic and people not being able to get out to their normal avenues of escape from their offenders, like school or work, that sometimes creates for hostile situations inside the homes."

Officials also asked the community to contact the police if they believe someone may be a victim of domestic violence.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Irving police at 972-273-1010 and reference case No. 20-20890. Tips can also be submitted via email to ipdcrimetips@cityofirving.org.

The National Domestic Violence Hotline can be reached 24/7 at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.