x
Skip Navigation

Dallas's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Dallas, Texas | WFAA.com

crime

Victim seriously injured in road rage stabbing, Fort Worth police say

The victim was able to wrestle the knife away from the man, police said, and stabbed the suspect.
Credit: Pexels

Two people were injured in a road rage fight in Haltom City on Sunday, Fort Worth police said. 

The victim was stabbed in their neck, back and abdomen and taken to a local hospital with serious wounds, according to police. The suspect was cut on his hands and taken to a local hospital for minor injuries as well.

Two drivers involved in the incident had pulled over around 1:35 p.m. onto the shoulder of the 13600 block of State Highway 183 in Haltom City, according to police. When the two got into a physical fight, the suspect pulled out a knife and cut the victim multiple times. 

The victim was able to wrestle the knife away from the man, police said, and stabbed the suspect. 

More on WFAA: