Victim seriously injured in road rage stabbing, Fort Worth police say

Two people were injured in a road rage fight in Haltom City on Sunday, Fort Worth police said.

The victim was stabbed in their neck, back and abdomen and taken to a local hospital with serious wounds, according to police. The suspect was cut on his hands and taken to a local hospital for minor injuries as well.

Two drivers involved in the incident had pulled over around 1:35 p.m. onto the shoulder of the 13600 block of State Highway 183 in Haltom City, according to police. When the two got into a physical fight, the suspect pulled out a knife and cut the victim multiple times.

The victim was able to wrestle the knife away from the man, police said, and stabbed the suspect.