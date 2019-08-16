DALLAS — Police are investigating after a person was beaten and robbed while riding a share ride scooter early Friday morning.

Officers responded to a shooting at about 1:43 a.m. in the area of Park Avenue and Cadiz Street.

According to police, three people were riding scooters when one of them was approached by a suspect who asked for a lighter. Shortly after, the suspect punched, robbed and shot the victim.

Police said the bullet shattered the bone in the victim's leg. He was sent to the hospital.

No arrests have been made at this time. Police have not released a suspect description.

