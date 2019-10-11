DALLAS — A person was injured after being shot Saturday evening, Dallas police say.

The shooting occurred near the intersection of Park Lane and Ridge Crest Road, officials confirmed.

The victim was shot in chest and collapsed near the 8400 block of Park Lane, detectives said.

The shooting victim was transported to the hospital where he remains in critical condition as of 7 p.m.

The suspect is still at large.

