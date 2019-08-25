DALLAS — A man was shot to death Saturday night at a motel in Dallas, police say.

Authorities say around 7:24 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to a shooting call at the Lamplighter Motel at 9033 E. R L Thornton Freeway.

When officers arrived, a 42-year-old man was found inside one of the rooms with a gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police say.

Authorities believe 31-year-old Jose Tamez-Cano is responsible for the shooting death. Investigators say the victim and Tamez-Cano got into an argument that escalated.

At this time, police have obtained an arrest warrant for Tamez-Cano and say he is still at large.

Anyone with information on Tamez-Cano's whereabouts is asked to call Det. Nathan Heathcote at 214-671-4320 or contact him via email at nathan.heathcote@dallascityhall.com. Please refer case no. 172267-2019.

Crime Stoppers is also offering up to $5,000 for information leading up to an arrest. They can be reached at 214-373-8477.

