SANTE FE, Texas - Ten people were killed and ten others were injured during a school shooting at Sante Fe High School.

The gunman, identified as 17-year-old Dimitrios Pagourtzis, was arrested and charged with capital murder and aggravated assault on a police officer.

Tiffany Craig verified the facts and rumors surrounding the Santa Fe High School shooting.

4:30 p.m.

4 p.m.

2:49 p.m.

12:03 p.m.

© 2018 KHOU