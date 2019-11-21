WASHINGTON — The vehicle that tried to illegally enter the White House complex by trailing an official vehicle through an external security checkpoint has over $1,300 worth of tickets, most of which were issued near the White House.

The ticket locations range from Pennsylvania Avenue to Dupont Circle. Out of the 17 issued tickets, only four locations where tickets were issued are over an approximate seven minute walk from the White House, according to DMV records for the vehicle's Texas license plates.

The first ticket was issued Oct. 10. The last was issued Tuesday, Nov. 19. In total, the vehicle was issued $1,355 worth of tickets.

RELATED: Secret Service: Driver tries to get into White House complex by following official vehicle through gate

Below are the locations where the tickets were issued, and their approximate distance from the White House:

400 block of 11th Street NW (East side): Five minute walk

Five minute walk 1400 block of Pennsylvania Ave. NW: Seven minute walk (two tickets issued at this location)

Seven minute walk (two tickets issued at this location) 1300 block of 14th Street Northwest (West Side): 15 minute walk

15 minute walk 900 block of 15th Street NW (East side): Six minute walk (two tickets issued)

Six minute walk (two tickets issued) 600 block of 15th Street NW (East side): Six minute walk

Six minute walk 1100 block of E Street NW (North side): 13 minute walk or less

13 minute walk or less 1800 block of N Street NW (North side): 15 minute walk (two tickets issued at this location)

15 minute walk (two tickets issued at this location) Block 6 Dupont Circle NW Eastbound: 20 minute walk (two tickets issued at this location)

20 minute walk (two tickets issued at this location) 1000 block of 15th Street NW (East side): Seven minute walk

Seven minute walk 1100 block of E Street NW (North side): 13 minute walk or less

13 minute walk or less 600 block of 17th Street NW: Five minute walk

Five minute walk 1600 block of I Street NW (North side): Four minute walk

Around 6 a.m. Thursday, the Explosive Ordinance Disposal Unit of the D.C. police department and the Secret Service responded to the suspicious vehicle near the White House after the driver tried to illegally enter the White House complex.

The vehicle was stopped and the driver was taken into custody by Secret Service. Police searched the vehicle, which contained piles of clothing items.

Secret Service closed the surrounding roads -- Pennsylvania Ave. Northwest and 17th Street Northwest -- due to the security alert. The roads were also closed to foot traffic, police said.

RELATED: Secret Service: Person who tried to jump fence near White House in custody

The identity or motive of the driver hasn't been released.

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.