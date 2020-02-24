DALLAS — A woman was shot at while driving a minivan late Sunday, Dallas police said.

She was struck once shortly before 11 p.m. and taken to a local hospital in stable condition by first responders.

She had been driving near an Interstate 35 service road and the 200 block of Ewing Avenue when an unknown suspect started shooting at her, police said.

She crashed through a barrier wall and into a construction zone, according to police on the scene.

Authorities at the scene also said another person was taken to the hospital, though they did not specify why.

The suspect fled the scene before police arrived, authorities said.

Police say they are investigating a possible motive for the shooting.

