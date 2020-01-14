U.S. Marshals are searching a rural area in Royse City for the remains of an Arkansas man accused of killing his ex-fiancée in 2017, according to officials.

On Mar. 22, 2017, Brian Keith Freeman, 43, allegedly killed, Lori Hannah, at her home in Ward, Ark.

Freeman’s last phone call was traced to Texas, and on Mar. 30, 2017, his abandoned truck was found in Royse City, according to the U.S. Marshals.

Deputy U.S. Marshal Brandon Filla says during the investigation, there has been no evidence to indicate that Freeman is still alive, and they believe he died by suicide.

The U.S. Marshals, along with local and state law enforcement, are backtracking to the spot where Freeman’s truck was found.

They will have an anthropologist and cadaver dogs on hand to search the area of Interstate 30 and Highway 66 in Royse City in hopes of recovering Freeman’s remains, Filla said.

The search will take place from Tuesday to Thursday.

Click here to see the Facebook page Hannah’s family created concerning the years-long search for Freeman.

More on WFAA:

Bloody cellphone with pics of suspect leads to murder arrest, Dallas police say

Pregnant mother shot, killed on Christmas Day identified

Snapchat messages connect teen to fatal shooting at The Shops at Park Lane, police say

Fort Worth police arrest man in connection with 18-year-old's death

Third suspect named in death of man whose burned body was found in Dallas