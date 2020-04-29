U.S. 75 briefly shut down after shots fired on highway, Plano police say

Police said they are working to determine what the reason was behind the shooting.

U.S. 75 was closed Wednesday morning, Plano police said, as they investigated a report of shots fired from car on the highway.

The highway was closed around 5:30 a.m. on the northbound side from Renner Road to 15th Street along with the southbound ramp from U.S. 75 to President George Bush Tollway.

Officers had been conducting a traffic stop on the southbound side of U.S. 75 when they heard shots fired from a vehicle traveling northbound.

They were able to get a description and later found the vehicle and conducted a separate traffic stop, police said. Police have detained four people and allege there was evidence in the car of a recently fired weapon.

Police said they are working to determine what the reason was behind the shooting.

All of the roadways that had been closed had reopened shortly before 6 a.m., police said.