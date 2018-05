The Laredo Police Department has discontinued an Amber Alert for 16-year-old Ashley Fernandez.

Laredo police issued the Amber Alert for Fernandez last night after she went missing Friday afternoon.

Law enforcement believed that Fernandez was in grave or immediate danger.

Police were looking for 19-year-old Arturo Medrano-Limas in connection with her abduction. According to the Laredo Police Department's Twitter account, Limas was arrested peacefully Saturday afternoon.

Arturo Medrano Limas, age 19 was arrested peacefully and without incident. We'd like to thank the community of Laredo, the best citizens anywhere, for helping Laredo PD with spreading this information. This was a successful operation. We thank all the support pic.twitter.com/gyhm6ZM7bp — Laredo PD (@mylaredopd) May 12, 2018

